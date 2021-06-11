Photographs submitted by readers of The News show a number of caravans pitching up in Southsea Common.

Boulders were put up by Pembroke Road and Pier Road earlier this year, after a convoy of campervans and vehicles turned up en masse in April.

Travellers pitching up at Southsea Common on June 11. Picture: David Bailey

These failed to deter more travellers from pitching up a few weeks later, as another group gained access to the area.

It appears the same thing has happened there again this evening.

Councillor Lee Hunt, the city council's community safety boss, said earlier this year that the council was ‘reviewing the situation’ off Pembroke Road.

