Travellers set up on Southsea Common as D-Day 75 fencing goes up

TRAVELLERS who plan to park up on land in Southsea during the commemorations for D-Day 75 have been warned authorities will come down on them like a ‘ton of bricks’.

Council leader Gerald Vernon-Jackson spoke out after around seven motor homes pitched up next to Southsea Skatepark on Bank Holiday Monday.

They have since moved on but the illegal encampment comes as security is tightened up ahead of the national commemoration on June 5.

US president Donald Trump, prime minister Theresa May and the Queen will be in attendance to honour the veterans who fought at the Normandy Landings to free France of Nazi oppression.

Portsmouth City Council’s leader, Councillor Vernon-Jackson, said: ‘If anybody tried to (pitch up) – because of the very high level of security the police would be on them like a ton of bricks.’