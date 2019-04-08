Travellers spotted camping near Portsmouth field say they ‘will leave today’ and are only waiting for broken-down car to be fixed

A GROUP of travellers has set up shop in a car park by playing fields in Cosham.

Around half a dozen caravans have parked up next to King George V Playing Fields, with the council believing that they arrived on Saturday.

The travellers have parked next to King George V Playing Fields. Picture: David George

It comes after more than 20 caravans appeared on Southsea Common over the weekend – but this would appear to be a different group.

But one of the travellers, who wished to remain anonymous, told The News that the council ‘does not need to worry’ about them.

He said: ‘The car broke down so we waited here for it to be fixed.

‘We are going to go home today so the council does not need to worry about us.’

Leader of Portsmouth City Council, Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson, says that these travellers are a separate group to the ones in Southsea.

He said: ‘The council is aware of their presence and we will be going to court to get them off the land as soon as we can.’