Travellers who bypassed boulders on Southsea seafront to set up camp left a few hours later
A GROUP of travellers who set up camp along the seafront on Friday – despite measures to protect Southsea Common – only stayed for a few hours.
Photographs submitted by readers of The News showed a number of caravans pitching up in Southsea Common on Friday evening (June 11).
However, it was reported they left the area hours later.
Boulders were put up by Pembroke Road and Pier Road earlier this year, after a convoy of campervans and vehicles turned up en masse in April.
These failed to deter more travellers from pitching up a few weeks later, as another group got into the area.
It appeared the same thing happened there again on Friday.
Councillor Lee Hunt from Portsmouth City Council said the convoy ‘left as soon as they arrived.’