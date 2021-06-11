Travellers who bypassed boulders on Southsea seafront to set up camp left a few hours later

A GROUP of travellers who set up camp along the seafront on Friday – despite measures to protect Southsea Common – only stayed for a few hours.

By David George
Friday, 11th June 2021, 8:17 pm
Updated Sunday, 13th June 2021, 12:02 pm

Photographs submitted by readers of The News showed a number of caravans pitching up in Southsea Common on Friday evening (June 11).

However, it was reported they left the area hours later.

Boulders were put up by Pembroke Road and Pier Road earlier this year, after a convoy of campervans and vehicles turned up en masse in April.

Travellers pitching up at Southsea Common on June 11. Picture: David Bailey

These failed to deter more travellers from pitching up a few weeks later, as another group got into the area.

It appeared the same thing happened there again on Friday.

Councillor Lee Hunt from Portsmouth City Council said the convoy ‘left as soon as they arrived.’

