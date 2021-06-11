Photographs submitted by readers of The News showed a number of caravans pitching up in Southsea Common on Friday evening (June 11).

However, it was reported they left the area hours later.

Boulders were put up by Pembroke Road and Pier Road earlier this year, after a convoy of campervans and vehicles turned up en masse in April.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travellers pitching up at Southsea Common on June 11. Picture: David Bailey

These failed to deter more travellers from pitching up a few weeks later, as another group got into the area.

It appeared the same thing happened there again on Friday.

Councillor Lee Hunt from Portsmouth City Council said the convoy ‘left as soon as they arrived.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron