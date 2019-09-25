Trees damaged in a Portsmouth park in an act of ‘mindless vandalism’

RESIDENTS have spoken of their ‘disappointment’ after two sapling trees were damaged in an act of ‘mindless vandalism.’

Trees in Milton Park had to be removed by Portsmouth City Council after yobs left them ‘irreconcilably damaged.’

Two trees in Milton Park had to be removed after they were vandalised. Picture: Kimberly Barrett

The saplings had only been planted in February this year along one of the park’s paths as part of the council's ‘greening the city’ project.

Milton resident and founder of campaign group, Keep Milton Green, Kimberly Barrett said: ‘It is really disappointing to see mindless vandalism towards the new sapling trees in Milton park again.

‘This is unfortunately not the first time as just days after they were first planted in the park, one was stolen over night and this time, two newly established trees were irreconcilably damaged by being ripped apart.

‘However, within an hour of me reporting it to Milton councillors and Councillor Steve Pitt, the council’s team had arrived, assessed the damage and removed the trees and filled in the holes. Sadly, they were too damaged to be saved but I have been assured that during the next planting season two new trees will be planted.

‘Thanks to the councillors and the council’s team for sorting this out swiftly. Hopefully, people will treat these new trees and the existing ones with more respect in the future.’

Milton Councillor Ben Dowling added: ‘It is really disappointing that this has happened but we will make sure the trees are replaced next planting season and I hope people will continue to enjoy the park.’