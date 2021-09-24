Trinity Street public toilet block in Fareham to be sold off to housing firm

Trinity Street toilets in Fareham which will be sold to Churchill Retirement Picture: Toby Paine

The Trinity Street public conveniences in Fareham have not been open for several years and now the borough council has agreed to sell them to Churchill Retirement.

The company has already purchased the next-door former magistrates' court building to create accommodation.

The old courthouse has previously been labelled as ‘the most hideous building in Fareham’ with the toilets being described as a ‘carbuncle’ by councillors.

The council's executive leader Councillor Seán Woodward said: ‘I do remember opening Trinity Street public conveniences when they were refurbished, that was some time now in the ’80s.

‘They have been closed for a number of years, there’s a long term problem there with anti-social behaviour.’

Cllr Katrina Trott was ‘delighted’ by the decision.

‘As far as I'm concerned the sooner the development of this eyesore goes ahead the better,' she said.

‘It is a carbuncle on the face of Trinity street, I think we can all agree it is horrible.’

Cllr Trevor Cartwright added: ‘These particular toilets in the past have caused huge problems with anti-social behaviour, for some reason they seem to be a magnet for the slightly undesirables.’

A spokesperson from Churchill Retirement confirmed they had secured the site, saying: ‘Homes England have been granted outline approval for the residential use of the site.