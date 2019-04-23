Trump’s not the first… here's all the previous presidential visits to Portsmouth

Here are some of the pictures we have from the former state visits.

1. Donald Trump President Donald Trump will visit Portsmouth for the D-Day 75 commemorations on June 5. AP Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved Buy a Photo

2. Bill Clinton Bill Clinton joined the Queen for a banquet at Portsmouth Guildhall in 1994. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Bill Clinton Bill Clinton and the Queen with heads of state prior to the banquet at The Guildhall, Portsmouth Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. Bill Clinton Bill Clinton chats with Alan Burnett Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more