PRO and anti Trump protestors have faced off in Portsmouth city centre.

An anti-Donald Trump protest was organised for Guildhall Square for those who wished to vent their feelings about President Trump’s visit to the city.

Protesters face off in Guildhall Square

However footage from the scene shows that pro-Trump protesters have also turned up and protestors have both sides are facing off.

Different chants have been exchanged – including phrases such as ‘off our streets Nazi scum’ – which can bee seen in the video.

Portsmouth is currently hosting a ceremony to commemorate the Normandy Landings at Southsea Common.

It is set to be attended by hundreds of D-Day veterans as well as the Queen, Prince Charles and major world leaders.

