PROTESTORS have launched the Donald Trump baby blimp into the skies above London.

The 20ft orange inflatable was flown on Tuesday morning after its owners reached their fundraising target and permission was granted by the Greater London Authority.

The Donald Trump baby balloon set up in Parliament Square, London. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

It is the second time it has flown in the skies above the capital following a similar protest when the President last visited the UK.

Mr Trump is set to come to Portsmouth tomorrow for the D-Day 75 anniversary ceremony as part of his state visit.

Protests are planned against the President in the city, with Guildhall Square being allocated as a place for protestors to gather.

What you need to know about Trump visit

However no plans are in place for the Trump baby blimp to fly over Portsmouth. Currently it only has permision for the capitol after it was granted by the Greater London Authority.

What’s happening in London?

Organisers of the Together Against Trump protest have billed it as a ‘carnival of resistance’, with demonstrators gathering at Trafalgar Square to declare a ‘Trump-free zone’.

A 16ft talking robot of Mr Trump sitting on a gold toilet, which says the phrases ‘No collusion’, ‘You are fake news’ and ‘I'm a very stable genius’ is attracting onlookers.

Climate change activists, students, pacifists, trade union members and families are expected to gather, while the protesters will include Handmaids Against Trump - women who will be draped in red with white hoods in homage to Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel about a crackdown on reproductive rights.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will address those demonstrating against President Trump