Trump’s visit to the UK – what we know so far

NEWS of US president Donald Trump’s forthcoming visit to the UK has divided opinion.

But as speculation surrounds what the itinerary for his time here on Friday, July 13 may hold – with an anonymous sources even citing an unconfirmed trip to Portsmouth – we outline some of aspects of his journey you can be sure of.

It’s not a state visit

While prime minister Theresa May offered Mr Trump a state visit to the UK when she visited him at the White House in January last year, his journey to the UK is strictly a ‘working trip’.

The visit was downgraded after news of Mrs May’s reciprocated gesture was met with public backlash.

Among the noise was mayor of London Sadiq Khan, who had a spat with the president after the business-cum-politician criticised his policies in the capital.

The president will steer clear of central London

Although his trip to the UK has been made shorter, protestors have vowed to disturb any visit he makes regardless.

Among those gearing up to picket him on July 13 is pro-Labour Guardian columnist Owen Jones, who has spearheaded a Facebook event which has garnered more than 130,000 RSVPs.

But for all his efforts, his contingent may not even get to see the president – after it was announced it would be unlikely he would visit Central London for fear of demonstrations.

He will meet prime minister Theresa May... and maybe Her Majesty the Queen

Central to Mr Trump’s visit will be ‘bilateral talks’ with Theresa May, in a bid to strengthen the ‘special relationship’ the UK and the US share.

The location for this political get-together is unconfirmed, but it is thought it will take place at Mrs May’s PM residence, Chequers.

Mr Trump will could meet also meet the Queen at a royal residence, but this is not confirmed.

There are plans for a full state visit

When Mr Trump’s one-day working visit on July 13 was announced, a spokesperson for the prime minister confirmed the invitation for a full-blown state visit still stood.

Details of when this might be or what it would comprise have not been revealed.

