PRESIDENT Donald Trump has said that he is ‘really loved’ in the UK – despite protests being planned during his visit to Portsmouth.

The US Head of State is coming to the city on June 5 as part of his three day State Visit to the country.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he is 'really loved' in the UK. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President Trump and his wife Melania will attend the D-Day 75th anniversary ceremony on Southsea Common on Wednesday alongside other world leaders, Prime Minister Theresa May and the Queen.

Security has been heightened around the city ahead of his visit, with two fences going up around the common including a solid-steel one at the event site.

Police have also been increasing patrols around Portsmouth and Southsea, with 60,000 people expected to visit the city on Wednesday.

Crowds are expected to protest the President’s visit when he arrives on Wednesday, with demonstrations set to take place in Guildhall Square on June 5 as he attends the ceremony on the common.

However speaking to The Sun, Mr Trump has claimed that he is ‘really loved’ in the UK ahead of his State Visit next week.

He said: ‘I don’t imagine any US president was ever closer to your great land.

‘Now I think I am really — I hope — I am really loved in the UK. I certainly love the UK.

‘My mother loved Scotland. My mother also loved the Queen.’

