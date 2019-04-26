Trump visit: Protests will be ‘water off a duck’s back’ says RAF veteran now living in America

THE leader of a Normandy veterans association has hit out at protests planned over Donald Trump.

The 76-year-old RAF veteran, who is now an American citizen living in Valdosta, Georgia, said: ‘They're idiots.

‘President Trump has every right to be in Portsmouth on behalf on his country and on behalf of all the boys we lost on D-Day.

‘Yes, there will be more security but that's what you would expect. These are world leaders. You have to stop any idiots from trying to assassinate them.’

Mr Burton, who during his time with the military spent eight years as an attache in the White House with former president Ronald Reagan, said protests would be ‘water off a duck's back’ for Trump.