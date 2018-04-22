Two camps remain split over their opinions

The figures show a split between those who voted Leave and those who voted Remain in the referendum.

Among Leave voters, just 9 per cent think Britain is better off economically in Europe, while a fifth of these voters (20 per cent) think we should continue to be part of the single market.

Remain voters are, unsurprisingly, much more likely to think continuing close ties with Europe is a good idea, with 85 per cent saying Britain is better off economically inside Europe and 84 per cent saying we should continue to be part of the Single Market.

However, most of those surveyed said they would still stick with how they voted — 87 per cent of Leave voters and 91 per cent of Remain voters.

Leave voters were more likely to say they would not vote in the same way now, with one in 16 Leave voters saying they’d act differently (6 per cent) compared to one in 17 Remain voters (6 per cent).

The study, run in partnership with Google Surveys, was completed online by 1,500 people who visited The News Portsmouth website.

Survey highlights

