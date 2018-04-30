Unions gather at Portsmouth memorial to remember workers who have died

Have your say

TRADE unionists gathered to remember workers who have died.

Saturday marked Workers Memorial Day and 40 members of different unions gathered at Victoria Park, in Portsmouth city centre, right.

Representatives from the unions Unite, Unison, National Education Union, Fareham and Gosport NUT, National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers, Public and Commercial Services Union and Communication Workers Union all attended to pay their respects.

The service was organised by Portsmouth Trade Union Council.

Jon Woods, chairman, said: ‘Work-related fatal injuries and diseases have increased worldwide.

‘Around 2.4m of these deaths are the result of occupational diseases rather than accidents.

‘They are a preventable epidemic.’