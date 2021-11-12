Up to 100 homes approved for Bedhampton despite concerns over social housing near A3(M)

Havant Borough Council's planning committee yesterday (Nov 11) approved an outline planning application for the homes on land to the west of Hulbert Road.

But the proposal was branded 'opportunist' with objections from the borough's deputy mayor and Havant Climate Alliance over social housing and the environmental impact.

Councillor Diana Patrick, deputy mayor of Havant, said she has a lot of misgivings about the site.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The field where up to 100 homes could be built off Hulbert Road, running between Bedhampton, Leigh Park and Waterlooville. Picture: Google

‘This is a really difficult site, I don't believe that the access is suitable - the road itself is extremely narrow.’ she said.

'I have lived in Bedhampton for 28 years, some distance from the M27, and I can tell you the noise, the constant hum during the day and evenings was quite extraordinary.

‘We’re probably going to have social homes in the flats backing up on the A3(M) which is even busier than the A27 and I feel slightly appalled that we are asking people to live in homes that are so close to the motorway and strangely enough are placed there because it is social housing.

‘I have a lot of misgivings about this site. While I do recognise the need for homes and the pressures that have been put on us over the local plan, I keep asking is this really a suitable site?’

In a deputation, Cllr David Keast said he hoped councillors would look at the application on its merits rather than the need to satisfy government housing targets.

‘I cannot remember a planning application where so much effort has been put into influence the planning process.’ he said.

‘Two years ago this site was considered for inclusion in the local plan and was rejected because of its isolated position, it was unsustainable as a stand-alone site.

‘This fact has not changed one iota.

‘The application before you is an opportunist one, I cannot believe that we have even entertained this application in the first place.’

Patricia Brooks spoke on behalf of Havant Climate Alliance and Havant Friends of the Earth.

She said: ‘It is essential that construction should comply with low carbon standards due to become mandatory by 2025.

‘Not only should there be high standards of insulation, but also low carbon heating using ground or air sourced heat pumps, and use solar panels.

‘All can be installed more cheaply during construction than retrofitted later.

The report states that the council cannot demonstrate an up-to-date five-year housing land supply position.

‘In the context of the tilted balance, permission should only be refused where the adverse impacts of doing so would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits.

‘In this case, the scheme would contribute up to 0.15 years’ supply of housing (rounded) and would therefore have the potential to increase the borough’s housing land supply to at least 4.4 years.

‘This must be afforded weight in the overall planning balance.’

The developer is The Trustees of The GHM Jackson 1972 Settlement.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron