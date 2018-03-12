Updated planning framework to be put forward in Gosport

Have your say

A NEW planning framework for Gosport’s future will go before councillors this week.

On March 14, the vision for Gosport’s Town Centre and Waterfront will be presented to Gosport Borough Council’s Economic Development Board.

The planning document includes a number of changes following a public consultation.

The public has asked that residential developments for Trinity Green be removed and replaced with a new pedestrian link and improved landscaping.

Other points including parking and Ferry Gardens queries have also been included.