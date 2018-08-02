Urit, sit am saeprovit quasi re erfersp

SOME of Portsmouth’s poorest residents will be given help to keep warm this winter thanks to a new £7.4m scheme.

A consortium of nine local authorities, led by Portsmouth City Council, has teamed up to deliver a new heating scheme for vulnerable households.

The authority, and its partner AgilityEco, has been successful in attracting £7.4m in funding from various grants to pay the project.

It’s hoped the scheme will deliver 1,500 free central heating installations over three years, with the first being installed this month.

Portsmouth’s housing boss, Councillor Darren Sanders said: ‘This funding is excellent news for the residents of Portsmouth and will ensure that many of the most vulnerable in our city don't have to suffer when winter arrives.

‘Fuel poverty is a growing problem in our city. This funding means we can take proactive action to help those who need it the most, I couldn't be prouder that Portsmouth is leading the consortium on this project.​​​​​​​’

Those eligible for support include people on low income, means-tested benefits and those with long-term health issues.

For details, see warmerhomes.org.uk, call 0800 038 5737 or email info@warmerhomes.org.uk