Warning issued over fraudsters posing as council pest controls in Havant

CONMEN are posing as council pest controllers.

Havant Borough Council says it has been told about two more incidents where fraudsters claiming to be from the council have offered pest control services.

This follows a similar incident reported by a resident last week. Each incident has taken place in a different location within the borough and in each case, Hampshire County Council trading standards and the police have been informed.

Residents have been contacted both in person and by telephone being quoted substantial amounts of money to deal with issues involving rats and other pests.

Havant’s council says it does not do any residential door-to-door or cold calling offering services such as this.

It says that anyone receiving a visit from someone claiming to be from Havant Borough Council should: