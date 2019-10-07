Warning over dogging rise if lorries are stuck in traffic in no-deal Brexit backlog

A minister has warned no-deal Brexit could lead to a rise in lorry drivers visiting dogging sites, it has been reported.

The Sunday Times revealed a cabinet minister said hauliers stuck in traffic might visit sex sites.

Land at Tipner West in Portsmouth under construction. It has now been completed. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

Dogging sees people have anonymous public sex in secluded car parks and lay-bys.

The unnamed minister reportedly said: ‘One of the things we talk about in these no-deal meetings concerns hauliers and their activities.

‘The main thing is whether they will turn up at the Channel ports with the right paperwork. But there are also dogging hotspots all over the place.'

The Sunday paper reported the minister added: ‘Do Europeans even do dogging?’

‘There is something deeply British about dogging.’

It comes as the Department for Transport told Portsmouth City Council it expects 75 per cent of hauliers to turn up without the correct paperwork under a no-deal Brexit.

Major plans have been made to mitigate the risk of lorries backing up on the to M275 and M27.

That includes using the A31 between Alresford and Winchester as a holding area before allowing lorries to the port or second staging area at a specially-built lorry park at Tipner West.

The News revealed in 2015 how the A31 lay-by was shut because of people using it for dogging.

Portsdown Hill is known as a site for people having anonymous sex.

This summer a nearby resident complained saying he saw men at all times of the day.

The notorious spot even has its own Facebook check-in page used for mocking its use.