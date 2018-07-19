Warnings after two men claiming to be from Fareham Borough Council try to access homes

WARNINGS have been issued after two men claiming to be from the council are trying to access homes.

Fareham Borough Council has advised residents that two males wearing high-vis travelling in a transit van are not from the council.

A statement from Fareham Borough Council said: ‘We've been advised that there are two men in a white transit van wearing hi-vis in the Fareham and Portchester area.

‘They are claiming to be from Fareham Borough Council and trying to access homes on the pretext of checking loft space.

‘These men are not from the Council.

‘All of our vehicles are branded with the Council's logo and any officer from the Council would have ID with them.

‘If either of these men knock your door please call 101 or, if a crime is in progress, call 999.’

The police have currently recieved no reports of any incidents.