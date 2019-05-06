Water activities for adults and children

KAYAKING and paddleboarding are some of the acitivites that families will get the chance to try at a marina shopping centre.

The first Port Solent Watersports Weekend will take place on June 1 and 2 and allow adults and children to get out on the water for a £5 donation.

Funds raised will help the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation give more sailing opportunities to children and young adults from all backgrounds and abilities.

Further Watersports Weekends will take place in July and August. For details visit portsolent.com/whats.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​