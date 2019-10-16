Welborne development: council approves outline plan for 6,000 homes in Fareham

PLANS for a £1bn development which will provide 6,000 new homes in Fareham have been approved by councillors.

The outline plan approved by the planning committee of Fareham Borough Council will see the building of the homes alongside three primary schools, a secondary school, two community centres, and a medical centre.

Councillors vote on the outline plan for the Welborne development.

Planning officers said developer Buckland Developments Ltd hoped to be 'on-site' to begin construction before the end of next year, but councillors were warned stalled roadworks could see building 'grind to a halt.'

Improvements of junction 10 on the M27 face a £20m funding gap, even after a £20m contribution from Buckland.

Principal planning officer Mark Wyatt said: ‘It's relevant there is a gap of funding.

‘There is a theoretical consideration where the development grinds to a halt after 1,160 houses are built.’

A aerial interpretation of Welborne

The application was approved with 67 conditions, including the condition that work will not start until the council knows junction 10 improvement funding is secured.

Councillor Shaun Cunningham was the only councillor on the committee of nine to vote against the planning application, citing funding for junction 10 as one of many 'big holes' in the plan.

He said: 'Four years ago when we had the public investigation the plan was found to be immature.

'Today its still immature.

'There are so many holes in the plan.

'There are big issues over the funding of junction 10, the ecological impact of the development, and the lack of affordable housing.'

Planning committee chairman Nick Walker also expressed concerns about the ‘ghettoisation ’ of the development, which will see 10 per cent of the first 1,000 homes being affordable housing but raising to 30 per cent for the whole site.

He said: ‘The only concern is that 30 per cent affordable housing situation.

‘We understand that Buckland is trying to gain some capital back in the early stages.’

Mark Thistlethwayte, chairman of Buckland Development Ltd, said he was ‘delighted’ with the decision, which will see it contribute more than £308m to infrastructure projects.

A detailed planning agreement between the council and the developer will now be finalised over the coming months.