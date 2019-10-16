Welborne development: Residents attack 6,000 home application dubbed 'Hellborne' at crucial planning meeting

A DEVELOPMENT of 6,000 homes north of Fareham dubbed 'Hellborne' by residents has come under criticism at a crucial planning meeting.

Following a public consultation earlier this year, the planning committee of Fareham Borough Council is considering the outline planning application from Buckland Development Ltd.

This morning councillors heard from nine residents who highlighted concerns around increased congestion, strained health services, and environmental damage across the area.

The chairwoman of Wickham Society, Wendy Greenish, said the development was seen as 'Hellborne' by residents - who face sharing Wickham Surgery with thousands of Welborne's resident.

She said: 'We will need more investment not only in Welborne, but also in Wickham.

To the south of the development, residents in north Fareham feel ‘let down’ by the plan, according to Brenda Clapperton, secretary of the Fareham Society

She said: ‘North Fareham is going to have all the extra traffic.

‘They need to think more realistically.’

Dr Linda Thomas, who moved to Fareham in June, made an impassioned plea for safer green travel routes on behalf of her 13-year-old son who said she 'must' attend the meeting.

The 46-year-old said: 'My son saw a news article about the development online and showed me what was wrong with the plan.

'He said, 'mum, you have to go to this' - he even marked the meeting in my calendar.'

'We live between Wickham and Fareham, and it's not safe cycling in the area as it is.

'How are we supposed to become more environmentally friendly if we only feel safe when we're driving?

'We face a climate emergency and this means the development needs to do more to help residents be carbon zero.'

The outline plan would see Buckland spent £64.5m on transport infrastructure, including three on-road cycle routes from Welbone to the north of Fareham.

But another Fareham resdident, Kevin Kidney, raised concerns about whether the town centre could cope with additional traffic.

He said: 'Anyone who drives through Fareham knows it is completely gridlocked every day.

Mr Kidney advocated the creation of a Welborne train station, adding: 'People should have a greener way to get in and out of Welborne.'

In January, a study carried out by Network Rail concluded a new station would be 'well used' and 'technically feasible.'

But the outline plan for Welborne has 'no requirement' for a train station, with land safeguarded for this provision if it becomes 'viable.'

Councillors will vote on the outline plan later today.