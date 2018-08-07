West Sussex council spends £1.5m on pavements

Have your say

MORE than £1m has been spent on improving pavements.

West Sussex County Council has almost completed this year’s pavement reconstruction programme spending £1.5m.

The work included reconstruction, surface treatment, town centre enhancements, dropped crossings for pedestrians and small-scale repairs.

Bob Lanzer, cabinet member for highways and infrastructure, said: ‘We fully appreciate residents care deeply about the condition of pavements, which is why they feature so highly on our priority list.

‘The success of the Footway Improvement Programme is testament to the hard work of staff from West Sussex Highways and the teams from our contractor, Balfour Beatty Living Places.’