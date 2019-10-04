A COUNCIL leader has announced they will be stepping down after almost a decade in charge.

Louise Goldsmith has today revealed she will be leaving the top job at West Sussex County Council after nine years leading the authority.

She said: ‘I have put my heart and soul into being the leader of a county that I am so proud of. It is has been an honour and a privilege and I have loved every minute of it.

‘However, it’s important to know when the time is right to take a step back and I want to hand over to a new leader so they can prepare for the next round of elections in good time.’

During her leadership Ms Goldsmith secured economic growth deals with district and borough councils across West Sussex, backed a number of solar energy initiatives, and supported projects that saw thousands of new homes and businesses benefit from superfast broadband.

In her final leader’s blog published today, Ms Goldsmith said: ‘West Sussex County Council is made up of staff whose dedication and commitment shines through in so many ways. I thank them for all they do.

‘In standing down as leader there is going to be a big hole in my life. I will certainly have more time for other things – gardening, catching up with friends and campaigning on environmental issues to tackle climate change.’

Ms Goldsmith will continue to represent residents in her division of Chichester West.

It is expected a new leader will be elected at the next full council meeting on Friday, October 18.