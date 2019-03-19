West Sussex County Council’s booze clampdown to be shown off to other authorities 

ACTION to tighten up alcohol licencing by a council will be used as a guiding light to other authorities nationwide.

The Local Government Association’s flagship conference will be taking a leaf from the action by the public health team of West Sussex County Council.

The meeting of council leaders and officials will be showing off the county’s approach to licencing bids and how it has helped to reduce the risk of crime in the community.

As part of the conference, on March 21, public health officers will deliver a workshop shining a light on some of the tough scenarios the team has already encountered and how they dealt with them.

The knowledge will be shared with councils local to the Portsmouth area.

Councillor Amanda Jupp, cabinet member for adults and health, said ensuring licencing rules were followed helped in the battle to stop underage drinking by children.

Cllr Jupp added: ‘Our public health team has worked diligently with a number of partner organisations to gather evidence to present to the licencing authorities, so that they are able to make an informed decision based on a wide evidence base.

‘I know that this workshop will be of interest to many other local authorities in attendance.'