LEAFLETS have been sent around the West Sussex area by UKIP saying that anyone supporting Theresa May’s Brexit deal is a ‘state enemy’.

The UK Independence Party‘s regional organiser, John Wallace, sent the leaflets around Westminster and West Sussex, ahead of the Brexit votes in Parliament this evening.

The letter said: ‘We would classify anyone prepared to vote for this agreement as a national traitor, or state enemy – and we’re watching you.’

A UKIP spokesman said: ‘While this was not official UKIP literature, we find this manufactured outrage to be a desperate attack by the failing political class.

‘Although the wording was clumsy, the intention was clear: we must hold MPs to account through close scrutiny of their voting records to ensure that they do not betray the 17.4 million people who voted to make Brexit happen.

‘The only thing we are threatening are the seats of MPs in parliament.’

Former party leader Nigel Farage added that John Wallace is a ‘decent person’ but that the leaflets are meant to voice people’s anger.

He said: ‘As long as the implication is only in electoral terms that’s okay – you can watch people in electoral terms but if it’s meant to be menacing it’s a very different thing.

‘Don’t underestimate how angry people are – and that’s the point. People are very, very angry. I don’t support direct action or threats of any kind.

‘I think Ukip has got far bigger problems than whatever John Wallace has got to say in a leaflet.

‘John Wallace is a decent person – I suppose he’s written that in frustration and anger and I don’t suppose he meant to be a direct threat – at least I hope he doesn’t.’

via The i Paper