What is a State Visit? Here’s the ins and outs as Donald Trump’s trip to Portsmouth is announced

DONALD Trump is coming to the UK for his long mooted state visit.

The President will be arriving in our country on June 3 and will be taking a trip to Portsmouth for the D-Day anniversary celebrations on June 5.

Donald Trump is coming to Portsmouth in June. Picture: (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Trump and his wife – First Lady Melania Trump – would be coming for a state visit.

The White House confirmed that the President would be coming to Portsmouth on June 5 for the D-Day 75th anniversary.

Here's what you need to know about the state visit:

What is a state visit?

A state visit is when a foreign monarch, president or prime minister is invited to visit the Queen on the advice of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Where do state visits take place?

The Queen usually hosts her visitors at either Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle, or sometimes at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

What does a state visit involve?

It usually begins with the Queen and other members of the royal family greeting the head of state with a ceremonial welcome, normally on Horse Guards Parade.

The visiting party is invited to inspect a Guard of Honour before travelling back to Buckingham Palace in a carriage procession escorted by a large number of mounted soldiers from the Household Cavalry.

Does this always happen?

No. US President George W Bush's controversial visit in 2003 was met with large protests over the Iraq War.

The official welcome was for the first staged at Buckingham Palace, rather than Horse Guards Parade, Windsor or Edinburgh.

Barack Obama's state visit in 2011 also began with an official welcome inside the palace grounds.

What else could Donald Trump expect?

There is likely to be a lunch at a royal residence, followed by a look at a display of US-related items from the Royal Collection.

Then, on the evening of the arrival day, Mr Trump would be expected to attend a lavish state banquet.

What happens at the banquet?

The dress code is tiaras and white tie. Around 170 VIP guests - invited on the basis of their cultural, diplomatic or economic links to the country being hosted - dine on an exquisite menu prepared by royal chefs and served on historic, priceless dinner sets.

The banquets are usually either staged in the grand Buckingham Palace Ballroom, or if at Windsor Castle, in the magnificent St George's Hall.

The Queen and Mr Trump would both make a speech and propose toasts to one another.

Preparations will have begun six months before the big event. It also takes palace staff three days to lay the table.

