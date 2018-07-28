What went on at Portsmouth City Council this week

WITH the council's chamber and meeting rooms growing increasingly stuffy this week I imagine both councillors and officers are relieved that things are gradually slowing down at Portsmouth City Council.

As ever though, there was still plenty to raise heated discussions this week with many of the old favourites such as parking and houses of multiple occupancy (HMOs) putting in appearances.

But first to the biggest contradiction of the week.

Several homeowners were buoyed by news the council would be looking to impose restrictions on HMOs in the city, but were left swiftly disappointed when plans to extend an HMO on their road were approved.

Next week the council's head of regeneration, Cllr Ben Dowling, will decide whether to impose the rules that would limit the number of consecutive HMOs on a street to less than three and stop family homes being 'sandwiched' between shared houses.

This has proved popular with many, including residents of Wadham Road who were tirelessly campaigning against HMOs on their street.

Although it is likely these restrictions will be imposed, councillors on the planning committee this week gave the green light to extend an HMO on Wadham Road – allowing it two extra bedrooms.

Not all was lost for those on Wadham Road, however, as the application to turn number 69 on the street into an HMO was deferred due to lack of information. The residents feared HMOs would add to parking problems and noise in their area.

Speaking of parking issues – the Lib Dem and Tory spat over residents' parking zones continues.

The subject was abandoned when the traffic and transportation boss, Cllr Lynne Stagg, was revealed to have an interest in the report. The matter was rescheduled for a meeting next Tuesday which Cllr Dowling will chair instead.

However, it runs deeper than this with the Lib Dems claiming residents overwhelmingly support the reinstatement of zones MB and MC, while the Tories hit back saying the survey conducted was not thorough enough.

It remains to be seen if Tuesday's meeting will put this matter to bed. I highly doubt it.

Outside of the meeting rooms where the sweltering weather continued and Leigh Park families were left feeling 'deflated' by Portsmouth City Council rules that banned them from setting up inflatables in their communal garden.

Sean Logan, of Winchester House in Leigh Park, and his neighbours attempted to keep their children cool with a paddling pool, slide and slip and slide only to be told the council could not allow it.

The council did say the equipment could be set up in Mr Logan's garden, although the space in question would barely accommodate one of the inflatables.

Hopefully it starts to cool off both and in and out of council meetings next week.