PRESIDENT Donald Trump will visit Portsmouth for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings.

A spokesman for the White House confirmed that he and First Lady Melania Trump will attend the ceremony in Southsea on June 5.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that President Trump’s long-awaited state visit will take place in June.

Prime Minister Theresa May said: ‘The UK and United States have a deep and enduring partnership that is rooted in our common history and shared interests.

‘We do more together than any two nations in the world and we are both safer and more prosperous because of our cooperation.

‘The State Visit is an opportunity to strengthen our already close relationship in areas such as trade, investment, security and defence, and to discuss how we can build on these ties in the years ahead.’

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: ‘The President of the United States of America, President Donald J Trump, accompanied by Mrs Melania Trump, has accepted an invitation from Her Majesty The Queen to pay a State Visit to the United Kingdom from Monday 3rd June to Wednesday 5th June 2019.’

Mr Trump will also hold a bilateral meeting with Mrs May during the visit, and attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day.

A White House spokesman said: ‘This state visit will reaffirm the steadfast and special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom.

‘In addition to meeting the Queen, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May.

‘While in the United Kingdom, the President and First Lady will attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of D-Day, at one of the primary embarkation sites for the Allied operation that led to the liberation of Europe during World War II.’

Mr Trump and his wife will then travel to Normandy on June 6.

D-Day plans in Portsmouth

Portsmouth will host a ceremony for the 75th anniversary of the Normandy Landings on June 5 and it will be broadcast to millions.

It will feature a flypast of 26 RAF aircraft including the Red Arrows and a Spitfire before veterans embark on a ship to France.

A flotilla of naval warships, including frigates and minehunters, will carry out a sailpast in the Solent led by Portsmouth-based submarine hunter HMS St Albans, which will fire a salute to the veterans on board MV Boudicca.