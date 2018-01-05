POLL: Should coffee customers be charged 25p for disposable cups?

Have your say

COFFEE lovers should be charged 25p for disposable cups, with revenue used to pay for improved recycling, MPs have urged.

The Environmental Audit Committee believes that all disposable coffee cups should be recycled by 2023.

In Gosport, coffee cup firm Huhtamaki – which manufactures coffee cups for Starbucks – is aiming to introduce disposal points for coffee cups in the town, working alongside Gosport Borough Council.

The UK throws away 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups every year.

Committee chairwoman Mary Creagh said: ‘Almost none are recycled and half-a-million a day are littered.

‘Coffee cup producers and distributors have not taken action to rectify this and government has sat on its hands.

‘We need to kick-start a revolution in recycling.

‘Coffee shops have been pulling the wool over customers’ eyes, telling us their cups can be recycled when less than one per cent are.’