Pompey fan fined £100 for not keeping up with probation work after clash with Plymouth supporters

A POMPEY fan has been fined £100 after failing keep up with probation work he was ordered to complete after being involved in violent match-day clashes.

Tommy Houlden, 20, of Hayling Avenue, Copnor, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court and was told to pay £25 a week or face going to jail for seven days.

Tommy Houlden outside Portsmouth Magistrates' Court charged with violent disorder before the Pompey v Plymouth game on April 14

A judge had previously imposed a sentence of 15 months at a detention centre suspended for 18 months with 15 rehabilitation days.

Houlden denied his part in menacing scenes in Portsmouth city centre that saw running battles with police and rival fans — including where a Plymouth fan was repeatedly booted like a football while lying motionless on the ground in April 2017.

Carpenter Houlden had a football banning order imposed just two days before the violence against Plymouth erupted, claimed he did ‘nothing wrong’ but was found guilty by a jury after he was ‘beckoning others to join the violence’, prosecutor Simon Jones previously said.

Houlden was also part of a group that tried to storm the Isambard Brunel pub where Plymouth fans had been ushered by police.

Stills from body-worn police cameras during violence before the Pompey Plymouth game in 2017. Eight men were jailed.

In all, 16 Portsmouth fans were prosecuted for their role in the mayhem.

But Houlden found himself back in court after he was prosecuted for probation breaches. He has since completed more than 70 hours of unpaid work.

On Friday, judge Timothy Mousley QC said: ‘You have done very well since you were last before the court. Obviously it’s in your interest to get this order completed as soon as possible.

‘You must get on with it. I will fine you for the breaches £100 – that must be paid at £25 a week.’

He added: ‘If you fail to make any one payment or more than that you will be sentenced to prison for up to seven days.’