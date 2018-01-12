Pompey Pals organise heritage day at Port Solent to mark release of film

MILITARY vehicles, stalls and re-enactors will be at Port Solent tomorrow.

Pompey Pals has organised the Darkest Hour Heritage Day with the Port Solent management team and Odeon cinema.

The event, between 10am and 4pm, marks the release of the movie Darkest Hour which tells the story of Winston Churchill and the ‘This is the finest hour’ speech he made in the House of Commons on June 18, 1940.

Families will be able to look at military vehicles, take part in a raffle, buy cakes, watch 1940s re-enactors and look at a historical display made by the Pompey Pals.

A spokesman said: ‘The day has been put together to pay tribute to Churchill’s inspired leadership throughout the war, and the stoicism of the British people, and our forces, in overcoming the threat posed by Nazism.’

Money from the day will be donated to the Pompey Pals which commemorates men and women from the Portsmouth area who served in any capacity during the First World War.