Pooch rescued from Park Gate flat fire is ‘fighting fit’ says owner

A PET owner has spoken of his relief after his dog was rescued from a flat fire.

Crews from Fareham found Honey the bulldog while tackling the blaze at a block of flats on Botley Road, in Park Gate.

It is believed the pooch was in the flat for more than four hours while it burned and was spotted after popping her head up through the rubble.

Her owner Adam Attrell said: ‘We were out and we got a call to come back because there had been a fire.

‘The worst thing we could think of is that Honey had died - worse than losing our possessions.

‘The vet confirmed there were no burns and she had good oxygen levels, they were amazed.

‘She is fighting fit and we think may have slept through the drama until the firefighters arrived.’

After being rescued by the two firefighters, Honey was treated with oxygen.

She was among a number of pets rescued including two goldfish, another dog and two rabbits.

No-one was hurt in the fire, which happened at 10.23pm on Saturday, but two first-floor flats and the roof of the building were badly affected by the flames.

Other flats were affected by smoke.

At its peak, about 40 firefighters tackled the fire, using jets, hose reels and breathing apparatus.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.