A 1960s has claimed he has been single for 22 years because he only wants to marry girls aged between 12 and 14.

PJ Proby, 80, experienced success after arriving in the UK from Texas and had several Top 20 hits between 1964 and 1965.

However is career stalled after he split his trousers on stage during two separate concerts in Luton and Croydon in January 1965, which sparked controversy in the national press.

But as he prepares to take part in a 20-date nationwide farewell tour the singer, who lives in Worcestershire, he has once more courted scandal after revealing he wants to marry a young girl.

The 80-year-old has spoken of his desire to date underage girls and claims his preference is the reason he has been single for 22 years.

The Mirror Online reports that he said: ‘The last lady in my life was Elizabeth Conway in 1997. She was 13 when I met her. I don’t think there’ll be another because it’s against the law.

‘I won’t marry a girl I can’t raise from the age of 12, 13 or 14. I like that they’re young and fresh-looking and don’t come with baggage – nobody’s messed with their heart and broken it.

‘They’re still in school so I can have a hand in their education and make sure their grades are all right, make sure the way they think about religion is all right, and what is and isn’t proper.’

He tried to defend his penchant for children by saying that he was raised in Texas and that girls were usually were married ‘by 12'.

Proby has been married three-times throughout his life including Marianne Adams who was 16 at the time as well as 17-year-old Judy Howard and a 21-year-old called Dulcie Taylor.

The pop star claims that he would however make an exception for BBC presenter Lucy Worsley, who is 45, because she ‘acts like a teenager... or younger’.