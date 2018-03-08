Popular model railway exhibition set to return to Fareham

A POPULAR model railway exhibition is gearing up to appear in Fareham again next month.

Rotary Club members will unite at Fareham College on Saturday, April 28 to stage Rotarail.

An annual celebration of all things model railway, organisers say visitors can expect an array of layouts in ‘many scales and sizes’ – appropriate not only to model enthusiasts but anyone who wants to relive the so-called ‘golden age of steam’.

Exhibition manager Chris Thomas said: ‘It is a great day out for all the family and, after all the organisation involved, it is always truly worthwhile when you see the faces of those enjoying the model railways close up.

‘We hope lots of people will plan to spend time with us on April 28 to see the superb displays.’

Set to feature a host of exhibitors and traders, the fixture will raise money for Hampshire charity Flat Spaces – which provides purpose-built holiday and respite accommodation to disabled people and their carers.

Visitors can park for free at the event – between 10.30 am and 5pm – in Bishops field Road.

To learn more about the event, visit rotarail.webs.com.