Have your say

A POPULAR poet is set to appear at a village library.

Denise Bennett will read her latest collection, Water Chits, at Emsworth Library on February 21.

With her work widely-published, Ms Bennett received the inaugural Hamish Canham prize – awarded by the Poetry Society – in 2004.

The afternoon recital for her reading begins at 2pm.

Tickets are £4 and places for the event are limited.

Call Emsworth Library on 01243 389623 to book.