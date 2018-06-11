Port Solent pledges to support watersports with new charity partner

A MARINA has committed to getting disadvantaged children out onto the water, as it announces its charity partner for the year.

Port Solent, also a shopping centre, will be supporting the Andrew Simpson Foundation, which promotes health, wellbeing and skills for young people by getting them interested in sailing.

The Andrew Simpson Foundation facilitates a wide participation, encouraging children and young adults from all backgrounds to get out on the water, catering for a range of physical and educational abilities.

Lisa Fowler, from Port Solent, said: ‘Being based alongside the marina, we have a strong link with the marine industry and through hosting events for kids and being a family destination, we thought a charity that helps children of all abilities get out on the water was very apt.

‘The locality of the Andrew Simpson Foundation also appealed to us, and the back story of Andrew Simpson was inspiring.’

The first event with the foundation will be a watersports weekend at Port Solent on Saturday, June 30 and Sunday, July 1 – giving visitors the opportunity to get on the water in a kayak or SUP, in a sectioned off area in the Port Solent marina.

Amy Harvey from the Andrew Simpson Foundation said: ‘We are really excited to have been given the opportunity of becoming the charity partner for Port Solent this year.’

For more go to andrewsimpsonfoundation.org.