Port Solent’s Kids Club returns this summer

BIKE stunt shows, dance workshops, a charity fun run and circus skills are just some of the free activities available for children this summer.

Port Solent’s Kids Club is returning this July and August with a range of fun events for youngsters and their parents to enjoy.

The shopping area is calling for families to pop down and take part in some of the activities which are for children aged three to 13.

The two-month long Kids Club, which is every Tuesday and Thursday, kicks off with a beach party disco on July 24 with one-hour discos at 11am, 1pm and 3pm.

Then, on July 26 magician and kid’s party host Silly Scott will put on a show with magic and science at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

The following week, a fun run is taking place for children’s cancer charity CLIC Sargent, sponsored by Wetherspoons. Visit the charity’s website for details.

Other bi-weekly events include a drumming and percussion workshop, a dance workshop by Manic Stage Production, a bike stunt show with the UK’s top BMX demonstration team and a day of circus skills with Top Banana Circus like juggling, hula and plate spinning.

For children who love animals there will be a birds of prey show hosted by the Liberty Owl, Raptor and Reptile Centre.

More events are also happening like a pirate show and a bubble show.

Speaking during last year’s event, Samantha Golden from Port Solent, said: ‘Visitors of all ages loved the entertainment – and the children were kept busy with the various shows and activities.

‘We are over the moon that we will have free events like this, and much more, at Port Solent throughout this summer.

‘Our Kids Club is very popular, but we do ask that children bring an adult with them to enjoy the fun, too.’

All Kids Club events, more details on what they are, their dates and times are available under the What’s On section of Port Solent’s website.

Children of all ages must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Visit portsolent.com.