Port Solent supports charity getting youngsters out on the water

A MARINA and shopping district will help disadvantaged children get out on the water after announcing the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation as its charity partner.

Port Solent will spend the next 12 months raising money for the charity and holding watersports events.

The Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation, which recently took over Portsmouth Watersports Centre on Eastern Road, uses sailing to promote health and wellbeing and develop a young person’s personal skills.

Lisa Fowler, from Port Solent, said: ‘Being based alongside the marina, we have a strong link with the industry and through hosting events for kids we thought a charity that helps children get out on the water was very apt.

‘The locality of the foundation also appealed to us, and the back story of Andrew Simpson, also known as Bart, was truly inspiring.’

Simpson won a gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing along with Hampshire-born Iain Percy in the Star class.

Simpson, from Dorset, died in the capsize of the catamaran he was crewing in 2013 while training for the America’s Cup off San Francisco.

On June 30 and July 1, Port Solent and the charity will hold a watersports event.

Visitors will be able to get on the water in a kayak or stand-up paddleboard in a sectioned-off area of Port Solent marina.

People involved will be encouraged to donate £5.

There will also be an additional Watersports Weekend held on September 1 and 2.

Lisa added: ‘We’re delighted to give our visitors a watersports taster. The events will provide a great example of what the charity offers and we hope guests will get out on the water and have lots of fun.’