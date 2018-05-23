Port Solent to host free festival

STUCK for anything to do this coming Bank Holiday Monday? How does a free music festival sound?

If you’re a fan of live music, head to Port Solent this May 28 to see a host of local, well-known bands playing their greatest hits.

The Bootlegs, The Sultan Sheiks and Cadency have all been confirmed to perform on the day.

The Bootlegs will be entertaining guests with their covers of Elvis, The Beatles, Queen and Oasis.

The Sultan Sheiks are also returning to wow crowds with their humorous twists on classics from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

Five-piece Portsmouth cover band Cadency are also set to rock the show with their musical stylings.

Event organisers are inviting the public to grab their dancing shoes and attend the show, which starts from 12.30.

The waterside leisure destination and shopping centre also has plenty of places for visitors to eat, drink, shop and unwind in the hopefully hot weather.

Port Solent’s Lisa Fowler said: ‘We’ve been hosting live music events at Port Solent for many years,

‘They have always proven very popular and so we are excited to bring another one to the local community this May Bank Holiday Weekend.

‘And better yet, it’s completely free!

‘We’re pleased to welcome back The Sultan Sheiks and The Bootlegs, who were both very popular at last year’s event, and we’re looking forward to introducing new arrival Cadency to the mix.

‘We hope everyone enjoys the event and all we need to do now is cross our fingers for good weather!

‘With over 17 bars and restaurants to choose from, there is a huge choice of food and drink available for anyone wanting to extend their visit, and with free parking visitors can sing, dance, eat and enjoy the music for as long as they like!’

The team behind Port Solent Boardwalk recently won a national events award for the site’s popular Comic Con event.

The show, which was also free to attend, will be returning this year and taking place on June 16.