Portchester firefighters celebrate fundraising success

A TEAM of firefighters have thanked shoppers in a town for their support, following the end of their annual charity fundraising drive.

Fire personnel from Portchester Fire Station spent two days fundraising in Portchester Precinct, raising £3,643 for The Fire Fighters Charity, as well as other local causes.

Retired firefighter Jasper Taylor, who helped out with the collection, said: ‘We would like to thank the shoppers and residents of Portchester

‘Our charities included good causes like Portchester boy Maddox Chambers and children with challenges at Portchester Community School, as well as The Fire Fighters Charity.’