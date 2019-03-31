Portsmouth 2 Sunderland 2 (5-4 penalties Portsmouth) – Checkatrade Trophy final: Neil Allen’s Blues ratings
Pompey needed penalties to claim Checkatrade Trophy glory at the expense of League One promotion rivals Sunderland at Wembley.
Substitute Gareth Evans, Brett Pitman, Lee Brown, Jamal Lowe and Oli Hawkins netted from the spot as the Blues won 4-3 in the shoot-out after it finished 2-2 after extra-time.
1. Craig MacGillivray
The keeper who prides himself on his penalty record made one stop and that was all it took to give Blues the advantage and win the cup - 8
2. Nathan Thompson
What a time to score your first Pompey goal, his late header sending the match into extra time. Recovered from a difficult opening 45 minutes to produce a typical dogged defensive display - 8
3. Christian Burgess
Appeared in every Checkatrade Trophy match for Pompey this season and deservedly now a winner. Put his body on the line and shone during some tough early moments for the Blues - 8
4. Matt Clarke
Another who helped his team somehow stagger to half-time with damage limitation, the centre-half grew stronger as the game wore on and played a pivotal role in the build-up to Thompsons equaliser - 8
