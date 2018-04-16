Portsmouth art exhibition to raise awareness of depression

Have your say

ARTWORK raising awareness of OCD and depression will be on show this week in Portsmouth.

Minder, a company formed by the University of Portsmouth, is holding the exhibition at Portsmouth Guildhall on Wednesday.

The event will have work from local artist Dave Allen and other members of the project following the recent success of a workshop.

The exhibition is free and will be in the Lord Mayor’s banqueting suite between 7pm and 9pm.

It will be raising money for Minder’s mental health organisation Time to Change.

The charity will have someone at the art show to talk about the work they do and how they have helped people.