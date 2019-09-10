Portsmouth-based artists create new video exhibition inspired by Havant's natural springs

A NEW exhibition inspired by water and chalk aims to make an ordinary process look extraordinary and beautiful.

An immersive video installation by Portsmouth-based artists Anna Heinrich and Leon Palmer celebrates The Spring’s 10th anniversary and the natural springs for which Havant is famous.

Wellspring by Heinrich and Palmer will be on display at The Spring in Havant until December. Picture: Heinrich and Palmer

The Spring Arts and Heritage Centre’s mezzanine will house the Wellspring project until December 29.

It shows water moving over and through chalk and other materials, filmed in extreme slow motion on a high speed camera to create a sculptural landscape.

This project goes back a few years to when Heinrich and Palmer were invited with other artists to develop some ideas in response to the heritage of the museum collection.

Anna said: ‘We were interested in looking at the qualities of how the water and chalk interacted with each other.

‘We’re really interested in the way you can change film speed and the state of things really alters.

‘When you slow film down to that sort of speed, the most ordinary thing you take for granted becomes extraordinary and beautiful.’

A lot of preparation work was needed to create the landscape, followed by 45 shots which were edited to create a 30-minute piece which loops so viewers can enjoy it for as much time as they like.

‘The film installation is more like an environment,’ Leon said.

‘Sometimes people sit for a long period of time as it can be quite hypnotic. We get quite mesmerised by it as well.’

The duo, who have lived in Portsmouth for 20 years, enjoyed the process of visiting springs across the area and spending an afternoon at Portsmouth Water as part of their research.

Leon said: ‘We work all over the place doing these types of things.

‘It’s nice being able to work locally, you start to see your own home in a different way.’

The installation can be viewed until December 29 at The Spring during opening hours, 10am to 5pm from Monday to Friday, and 10am to 4pm on Saturdays.

Anna and Leon will share their inspiration and techniques of creating this installation and some of their previous work at a free talk on November 20 at 7.45pm.