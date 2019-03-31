Kenny Jackett has delivered a rallying cry for Pompey to repay the Fratton faithful at Wembley.

The Blues boss has called on his troops to reward the 40,300 supporters who will be inside the national stadium by being crowned Checkatrade Trophy champions.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

Jackett will lead out Pompey on the club’s first appearance at Wembley in since the 2010 FA Cup final defeat to Chelsea on Sunday.

The Blues face League One promotion rivals Sunderland and a crackling atmosphere is expected.

Pompey sold out their entire ticket allocation within eight days, while the Black Cats fans have also snapped up their amount.

Despite the majority of the Fratton faithful avoiding Checkatrade Trophy ties in the earlier rounds, Jackett believes reaching Wembley has ‘caught the imagination of supporters.’

Kenny Jackett celebrates Millwall's League One play-off success at Wembley in 2010

He saluted the masses who will be travelling up the capital – and wants his side to ensure they have a day to remember.

The Pompey boss said: ‘It’s a fantastic club and when you’re seeing the amount of support going into the final it’s good to see.

‘We have great backing, fantastic backing, and we really do appreciate it.

‘We want to do everything we can to try to win the competition.

Pompey fans during the Checkatrade Trophy semi-final win at Bury. Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

‘The club hasn’t been to Wembley since 2010. It’s been a few years and it has caught the imagination and interest of supporters, as it has with Sunderland fans as well.

‘It would be great to repay the fans. It’s fantastic backing and something we do appreciate.

‘All around the country the earlier rounds are quite quiet affairs.

‘Atmosphere-wise, the games are low key, with teams using the competition for their own ends in terms of team selection.

‘That is the case but as it builds up, you see more importance, better games and more atmosphere coming from crowds.

‘The build-up to Wembley then is a good one.

‘It’s been nine years and you see how much it means by how quick the tickets went.

‘When we started getting close, the support for the quarter-final and semi-finals was great.

‘When we did get there, the way the interest swept through was great.

‘As a manager, staff, the board of directors and the players, we do appreciate the backing and interest we have got.

'We look forward to repaying it.’

Jackett makes his eighth trip to Wembley during his career.

He played their twice as a player – once for Wales against England in 1983, before representing Watford in their FA Cup final defeat to Everton a year later.

The 57-year-old returned to the national stadium as a coach when assistant manager at both the Hornets and QPR.

He’s since led Millwall out three times as a manager, while he also guided Swansea to the Millennium Stadium twice when Wembley was being rebuilt.

Jackett will once again feel a sense of privilege when he returns to Wembley for the first time since the Lions reached the 2014 FA Cup semi-final.

He’s proud to being heading there with Pompey, having ended a nine-year absence.

Now he wants the Checkatrade Trophy to head to Fratton Park and be ensconced next to the FA Cup and Division One title in the silverware cabinet.

Jackett added: ‘I’ve played at Wembley twice and been there twice as a coach at Watford and Queens Park Rangers.

‘I’ve also had four finals and a semi-final as a manager, but two of them were at the Millennium Stadium while Wembley was being built in the 2005-06 season.

‘It’s terrific to go there and a privilege.

‘You should feel that way, be proud and enjoy it.

It’s great for the club. You can feel the excitement and I’m proud as a manager to be part of it.’