Kenny Jackett is watching the ‘unique’ League One relegation battle with interest.

The fight to avoid the drop from the third tier is extremely close with less than two months of the season remaining.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler/Digital South.

Bradford (24th), Rochdale (23rd), AFC Wimbledon (22nd) and Walsall (21st) currently occupy the bottom four.

However, 12th-placed Plymouth are still just three points clear of safety, with the likes of Bristol Rovers, Oxford United and Scunthorpe wedged in between.

The Blues head to Shrewsbury tomorrow aiming to close the gap on the automatic promotion places.

Sam Ricketts’ men sit 18th and are just a point above the drop zone.

Jackett admits he’s never seen a relegation scrap quite like it.

And he’s hoping he can learn from it to help Pompey’s chances of reaching the Championship this term.

Jackett said: ‘It is very, very tight and quite unique.

‘I’ve never seen it quite so tight in terms so many clubs in the possibility of relegation.

‘From 13th to 24th nothing is settled it’s that tight and Wimbledon’s three wins on the trot have given them a lifeline.

‘Shrewsbury are one of the clubs that are in there and for all the clubs in there then they’ll want points sooner rather than later.

‘We are all students of the game and follow it with interest, with hopefully the ability to learn along the way.

‘Shrewsbury are similar to Scunthorpe last season.

‘Scunthorpe were a play-off team, beat us and drew with us.

‘I’m pleased to say we’ve beaten Scunthorpe twice this season now.

‘We drew with Shrewsbury earlier this season and they were a play-off team last season.

‘We want to be establishing ourselves as a contender at the top end of the league.’