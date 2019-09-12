Portsmouth brewpub creates new autumnal blackcurrant beer

BREWHOUSE & Kitchen Portsmouth has launched a new autumnal beer, brewed at their site.

The pub and microbrewery, in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, has launched its new new autumn seasonal keg beer.

The beer, called Inspector, is an aromatic and fruity blackcurrant saison, with a 5.4 ABV, which will be on offer until November.

Last Thursday saw the first serving of the beer, coinciding with the pub’s 'Meet The Brewer Thursday' event.

Gail Bunn, Marketing Manager at Brewhouse & Kitchen said: ‘Brewhouse & Kitchen believes that the fun should not stop even if we are leaving the summer months behind us for another year. We are really keen to bring friends, families and the community together by inviting everyone down to our brewpubs and to join in the fun with us.’

The company’s autumnal brews are now available across Brewhouse & Kitchen's 23 sites, with each one offering a different beer.

Brewhouse & Kitchen was founded by Kris Gumbrell and Simon Bunn in 2012.

The company opened its first brewpub by taking over the White Swan, in 26 Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, in 2013 .

The Portsmouth pub’s Brewery Experience Day lasts across a whole day, and includes breakfast, lunch, and a chance to sample 8 different beers – including all of the beers brewed on-site in the microbrewery

The experience days take place on Fridays and Saturdays, costing £85 per person.

The company is now the UK’s largest brewpub operator wit h its 23 venues.