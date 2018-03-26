Portsmouth campaign group organises walk in woods

Have your say

ORGANISATIONS are coming together to celebrate Walk in the Woods Month.

Portsmouth Friends of the Earth has joined up with Portsmouth and Southsea Tree Wardens for a walk along Hilsea Lines and Foxes Forest.

Led by Pete Roberts, a countryside ranger, the walk will start at Bastion 3, on Scott Road, in Hilsea, and will take the group through the woods.

People travelling by bus can meet at Hilsea Lido bus stop at 9.40am or meet at Bastion 3 at 9.55am. It is being held on May 19.

Visit treecouncil.org.uk/Take-Part/walk-in-the-woods.