Portsmouth carers wanted for Shared Lives service

PEOPLE with spare rooms who want to help others are being asked to consider the Shared Lives project.

Portsmouth City Council’s Shared Lives service is in need of carers to offer a room to adults requiring extra support.

Carers receive an income between £290 and £400 a week and get full training and the service is regulated by the Care Quality Commission.

Drop-in sessions are being held at Drayton Community Centre, on Monday between 1pm and 3pm; Make in Fratton, on Tuesday between 9.30am and 11.30am and Southsea library on Thursday between 4pm and 6pm.